24 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares rose 33.2 percent to $3.65 in pre-market trading after the company issued upbeat guidance for the third quarter.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) rose 18.9 percent to $17.75 in pre-market trading. ObsEva will begin trading today on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) shares rose 9.6 percent to $14 in pre-market trading after climbing 21.04 percent on Thursday.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) rose 9 percent to $5.25 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it was reviewing strategic alternatives for the company.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) rose 8.7 percent to $11.24 in pre-market trading.
- Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE: RUBI) rose 7.8 percent to $3.30 in pre-market trading. Rubicon Project is expected to release Q2 results on August 1, 2018.
- AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) rose 5.4 percent to $8.85 in pre-market trading. AXT is expected to release Q2 earnings on July 25.
- Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) shares rose 5.3 percent to $6.57 in pre-market trading after gaining 18.18 percent on Thursday.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) rose 4.8 percent to $30.90 in pre-market trading.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) shares rose 3.7 percent to $10.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.23 percent on Thursday.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) shares rose 3.7 percent to $16.76 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.34 percent on Thursday.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares rose 2.9 percent to $8.69 in pre-market trading after climbing 9.31 percent on Thursday.
- PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) rose 2.4 percent to $142.00 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
Losers
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares fell 13.7 percent to $5.65 in pre-market trading after dropping 17.30 percent on Thursday.
- IZEA, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) fell 9.8 percent to $2.31 in the pre-market trading session after surging 173.65 percent on Thursday.
- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) fell 10 percent to $99.75 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a $125 million cost-savings program. The company issued weak Q2 earnings forecast and lowered its FY18 outlook.
- Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE: WBK) shares fell 8.8 percent to $20.20 in pre-market trading.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) fell 7.8 percent to $3.19 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.59 percent on Thursday.
- China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ: CNTF) fell 5 percent to $2.85 in pre-market trading after rising 63.93 percent on Thursday.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) fell 4.8 percent to $3.39 in pre-market trading after dipping 11.00 percent on Thursday.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares fell 4.3 percent to $3.11 in pre-market trading.
- STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR) fell 4.1 percent to $26.59 in pre-market trading.
- Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) fell 3.8 percent to $19.25 in pre-market trading. Infosys reported a profit of 36.1 billion Rupees and consolidated revenue from operations of 191.28 billion Rupees for the June quarter.
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) shares fell 3.2 percent to $123.77 in pre-market trading after the company has been ordered to pay $4.7 billion in punitive damages in talc cancer case.
