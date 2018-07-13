Market Overview

44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2018 4:08am
Gainers

  • Izea Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) surged 173.65 percent to close at $2.56 on Thursday after the company reported a deal to buy TapInfluence for $7.08 million in cash and stock.
  • China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ: CNTF) shares rose 63.93 percent to close at $3.00 after the company agreed to sell its wholly-owned subsidiary.
  • Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB (NASDAQ: MSVB) gained 24.5 percent to close at $12.45.
  • Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) rose 23.02 percent to close at $3.10.
  • Poage Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBSK) rose 21.52 percent to close at $24.85.
  • Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) shares rose 21.04 percent to close at $12.77 on Thursday after falling 4.09 percent on Wednesday.
  • Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) shares rose 20.73 percent to close at $55.90 after management released positive top-line results from its second pivotal Phase 3 study of ZX008 in Dravet Syndrome. The trial met primary and secondary endpoints and demonstrated statistical significance in reducing convulsive seizures.
  • CA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CA) shares gained 18.65 percent to close at $44.15 after Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) announced plans to buy the company at $44.50 per share in cash.
  • Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) shares rose 18.18 percent to close at $6.24 after dropping 38.96 percent on Wednesday.
  • Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT) rose 16.84 percent to close at $15.47.
  • Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) gained 16.28 percent to close at $2.500.
  • Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NASDAQ: NGVC) rose 15.95 percent to close at $15.63.
  • Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: AMBO) shares jumped 15.83 percent to close at $5.79.
  • RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) climbed 15.51 percent to close at $7.52.
  • ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) shares gained 14.23 percent to close at $12.44.
  • Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) rose 14.14 percent to close at $41.90 as the company reported pricing of $144 million offering of common stock.
  • The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXYN) gained 12.94 percent to close at $2.40.
  • Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares rose 12.5 percent to close at $19.62.
  • Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) gained 12.25 percent to close at $15.21 on Thursday.
  • Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) climbed 11.58 percent to close at $14.26.
  • Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) shares gained 11.05 percent to close at $53.67. Papa John's founder John Schnatter resigned Wednesday night as chairman of the company.
  • Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EGL) rose 10.45 percent to close at $34.97 after Reuters reported that the company is exploring a sale.
  • Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) gained 9.33 percent to close at $3.28.
  • Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) jumped 8.82 percent to close at $1.48 after the company issued Q2 financial updates.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) rose 8.07 percent to close at $3.08.
  • Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) rose 7.8 percent to close at $1.52 after Maxim initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $7 price target.

 

Losers

  • SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ: SSLJ) shares tumbled 44.95 percent to close at $1.69 on Thursday after dropping 8.63 percent on Wednesday.
  • Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) declined 30.6 percent to close at $1.61 on Thursday after the company reported pricing of its upsized $24.2 million public offering.
  • MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares dropped 27.85 percent to close at $1.58 on Thursday after dropping 19.78 percent on Wednesday.
  • Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) dropped 17.3 percent to close at $6.55 on Thursday after climbing 115.22 percent on Wednesday.
  • Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) fell 13.74 percent to close at $209.98 after the company announced plans to buy CA at $44.50 per share in cash.
  • The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) fell 13.49 percent to close at $21.54. Cato’s same-store sales was flat for the five weeks ended July 7, 2018.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) fell 13.24 percent to close at $2.95. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals disclosed commencement of a common stock offering.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares dropped 12.76 percent to close at $4.17 after reporting Q3 results.
  • L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) fell 12.05 percent to close at $32.34. Comparable sales rose 3 percent for the five weeks ended July 7, 2018 versus the five weeks ended July 8, 2017.
  • Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares fell 11 percent to close at $3.56.
  • Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) fell 10.81 percent to close at $15.43 after the company reported departure of its CFO.
  • Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) dropped 9.96 percent to close at $21.25. Zumiez’s comparable sales rose 2.7 percent for the five-week period ended July 7, 2018.
  • Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) shares fell 9.86 percent to close at $4.57. Farmmi entered into a contract to develop agricultural products quality assurance and traceability software system.
  • Autolus Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) declined 9.44 percent to close at $21.11.
  • Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) fell 9.25 percent to close at $3.63 on Thursday.
  • Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) dropped 8.92 percent to close at $138.30 after the company lowered its full-year guidance.
  • Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ: OZRK) dropped 8.47 percent to close at $42.12. Bank Of The Ozarks posted in-line earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates.
  • Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) declined 7.69 percent to close at $23.40. Buckle’s comparable store net sales fell 1.2 percent for the 5-week period ended July 7, 2018.

