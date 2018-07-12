Since the release of the original MacBook in 2006, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has impressively designed numerous programs in an effort to create the most versatile product of its kind. The ongoing innovation means some products occasionally get left behind.

What Happened

On Wednesday morning, 9to5Mac first reported some Mac users reported receiving a message when they attempted to use the Photos app on macOS 10.13.6. This message stated that all final orders using Apple's Photo Print Products service must be finalized by Sept. 30, 2018.

With this, the message encouraged users to begin utilizing third-party services for their personal photo printing. Per the message, Apple plans to discontinue the program later this year.

When Apple introduced their newest operating system in May, MacOS Mojave, no mention was made of the photo print service. Despite the longevity of the program, it has never made the jump to iOS devices.

Why It's Important

With the demise of this Photo Print Products service, users will likely begin exploiting services like Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY).

Conveniently, Shutterfly announced the addition of two new extensions to their existing photo options Monday. Kids and pets will now be available genres.

Heavier customer reliance combined with two new product lines could be bullish signals for Shutterfly. The stock was up 1.65 percent at $90.50 at the close Thursday.

