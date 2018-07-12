25 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Izea Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) rose 191 percent to $2.72 in pre-market trading after the company reported a deal to buy TapInfluence for $7.08 million in cash and stock.
- China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ: CNTF) shares rose 132.2 percent to $4.25 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to sell its wholly-owned subsidiary.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) shares rose 26.1 percent to $13.30 in pre-market trading after falling 4.09 percent on Wednesday.
- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) shares rose 19.9 percent to $55.50 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed top-line results from second Pivotal Phase 3 trial of ZX008 in dravet syndrome. The company reported that the trial met primary endpoint.
- CA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CA) shares rose 18.1 percent to $43.95 in pre-market trading after Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) announced plans to buy the company at $44.50 per share in cash.
- Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) shares rose 13.6 percent to $6.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 38.96 percent on Wednesday.
- MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares rose 9.6 percent to $2.40 in pre-market trading after dropping 19.78 percent on Wednesday.
- Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) rose 7 percent to $71.00 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) rose 6.6 percent to $3.56 in pre-market trading after declining 13.92 percent on Wednesday.
- Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) rose 5.9 percent to $155.29 in pre-market trading after falling 2.14 percent on Wednesday.
- Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKS) rose 5.9 percent to $33.57 in pre-market trading after falling 9.28 percent on Wednesday.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) rose 5 percent to $9.89 in pre-market trading after falling 3.73 percent on Wednesday.
- BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOFI) rose 4.8 percent to $43.96 in pre-market trading.
- Autohome Inc (ADR) (NYSE: ATHM) rose 3.6 percent to $106.50 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q2 results.
Losers
- Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE: MYOV) fell 17 percent to $20.00 in the pre-market trading session after reporting a $75 million common stock offering.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares fell 16.8 percent to $3.33 in pre-market trading.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) fell 11.8 percent to $3 in pre-market trading. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals disclosed commencement of a common stock offering.
- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) fell 8.4 percent to $223.12 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to buy CA at $44.50 per share in cash.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) fell 6.5 percent to $7.41 in pre-market trading after climbing 115.22 percent on Wednesday.
- nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) shares fell 5.9 percent to $22.85 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.35 percent on Wednesday.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) fell 4.6 percent to $6.30 in pre-market trading after declining 2.92 percent on Wednesday.
- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) shares fell 4.5 percent to $20.34 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.09 percent on Wednesday.
- SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ: SSLJ) fell 4.2 percent to $2.94 in pre-market trading after dropping 8.63 percent on Wednesday.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) fell 3.7 percent to $5.67 in pre-market trading after dipping 8.4 percent on Wednesday.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) shares fell 2.6 percent to $10.68 in pre-market trading.
