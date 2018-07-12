Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) announced Thursday its Phase 2 trial for ZYN002 in Fragile X syndrome found sustained improvements in patients’ core behavioral symptoms.

The drug was well tolerated with no serious adverse events.

Why It’s Important

The candidate is the most advanced in Zynerba’s pipeline, and its progress promises near-term revenue opportunity.

"These data are consistent and compelling, and suggest that ZYN002 may have a clinically meaningful and durable effect on the most common observable behaviors associated with childhood and adolescent Fragile X syndrome," Honey Heussler, lead investigator in the study, said in a press release.

Additionally, as a cannabinoid therapy, ZYN002’s success reflects positively on the cannabis industry.

What’s Next

Zynerba awaits confirmatory results from a pivotal clinical trial started Monday. Top-line data is due in the second half of 2019.

At time of publication, Zynerba shares were trading up 8.8 percent at $11.37 in the pre-market session.

