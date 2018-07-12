Market Overview

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Consumer Price Index

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2018 6:51am   Comments
Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. The Consumer Price Index for June and data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker is set to speak in Victor, Idaho at 12:15 p.m. ET, while Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will speak at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 158 points to 24,848.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 13.75 points to 2,787.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index jumped 32.50 points to 7,285.25.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1.49 percent to trade at $74.49 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.68 percent to trade at $70.86 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

 

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.01 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.45 percent and German DAX 30 index climbing 0.36 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.78 percent, while French CAC 40 Index jumped 0.42 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 1.17 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.60 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index surged 2.16 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.78 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at UBS downgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from Buy to Neutral.

Netflix shares fell 0.63 percent to $416.00 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ: OZRK) posted in-line earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates.
  • Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) announced plans to buy CA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CA) at $44.50 per share in cash.
  • Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE: MYOV) reported a $75 million common stock offering.
  • Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets US Stock FuturesNews Eurozone Commodities Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

