44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2018 4:00am   Comments
Gainers

  • Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares jumped 115.22 percent to close at $7.92 on Wednesday.
  • MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOS) climbed 38.19 percent to close at $1.99 on Wednesday.
  • AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) jumped 21.52 percent to close at $16.04.
  • Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) rose 17.13 percent to close at $10.60.
  • AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) gained 15.38 percent to close at $8.25.
  • HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) surged 13.65 percent to close at $36.47.
  • Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) jumped 13.34 percent to close at $27.27 on Wednesday.
  • Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) shares climbed 13.17 percent to close at $43.04. Morgan Stanley upgraded Myriad Genetics from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $35 to $55.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) rose 12.45 percent to close at $2.89.
  • Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) gained 11 percent to close at $2.22.
  • resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) rose 10.98 percent to close at $9.30. resTORbio announced Wednesday its TORC1 inhibitor treatment demonstrated targeted improvements in a Phase 2a clinical trial.
  • Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares gained 10.8 percent to close at $4.00 after the company reported advancement of cytisine development program following a meeting with the FDA.
  • TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: TGA) rose 10.26 percent to close at $3.76.
  • Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) gained 10.05 percent to close at $54.51 following upbeat Q2 results.
  • Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares gained 9.68 percent to close at $1.36 on Wednesday.
  • Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) rose 8.16 percent to close at $24.00. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper with a Hold rating.
  • Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) gained 8.12 percent to close at $7.99.
  • Cars.com Inc. (NASDAQ: CARS) rose 8.04 percent to close at $32.00.
  • Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP (NYSE: WMLP) rose 5.2 percent to close at $1.82.

 

Losers

  • Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) shares tumbled 38.96 percent to close at $5.28 on Wednesday.
  • Vicon Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VII) fell 24.57 percent to close at $0.206. The company disclosed that it will not submit compliance plan to NYSE and will begin trading on OTCQB Venture Market on July 12.
  • Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) fell 21.71 percent to close at $17.85. Simulations Plus posted Q3 earnings of $0.13 per share on sales of $8.553 million.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) declined 20.61 percent to close at $2.85 on Wednesday after declining 34.73 percent on Tuesday. Staffing 360 Solutions named Alicia Barker as COO.
  • MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares fell 19.78 percent to close at $2.19 on Wednesday after surging 145.95 percent on Tuesday.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) dropped 19.44 percent to close at $2.32 on Wednesday.
  • ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) shares dropped 19.12 percent to close at $1.65. ReShape Lifesciences reported a $2.7 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
  • Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) dropped 18.26 percent to close at $1.88 after climbing 75.57 percent on Tuesday.
  • AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) fell 16.08 percent to close at $18.95 after the company posted downbeat Q4 results.
  • NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) dropped 14.66 percent to close at $2.97.
  • New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) dropped 13.92 percent to close at $3.34.
  • United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) fell 13.82 percent to close at $34.10. JP Morgan downgraded United States Cellular from Neutral to Underweight.
  • Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) dropped 13.17 percent to close at $25.19. JP Morgan downgraded Telephone and Data from Neutral to Underweight.
  • Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: IOTS) shares declined 11.76 percent to close at $6.00. Adesto Technologies priced its 6.7 million share public offering of common stock at $6 per share.
  • AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) shares fell 11.39 percent to close at $43.02 following quarterly results.
  • RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: RXII) dropped 11.11 percent to close at $2.00.
  • Vital Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTL) dipped 10.76 percent to close at $7.675.
  • SITO Mobile, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SITO) dropped 10.33 percent to close at $2.17 on Wednesday.
  • Autolus Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) fell 10.03 percent to close at $23.31.
  • VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) dropped 9.75 percent to close at $5.325 on Wednesday.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) fell 8.78 percent to close at $11.85.
  • Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) dropped 7.71 percent to close at $15.79.
  • Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) fell 7.69 percent to close at $24.74. Saratoga Investment posted upbeat quarterly results and reported commencement of 1 million shares of common stock offering.
  • MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE: MSM) shares fell 4.47 percent to close at $80.86. MSC Industrial posted in-line Q3 earnings, while sales missed views.
  • ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) fell 4.07 percent to close at $5.90. ArQule priced its $60.5 million common stock offering at $5.50 per share.

