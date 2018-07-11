resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) announced Wednesday its TORC1 inhibitor treatment demonstrated targeted improvements in a Phase 2a clinical trial.

The study cohort, composed of patients 65 years and older, reported clinically meaningful reductions in the incidence of infections as well as strengthened immune function.

Why It’s Important

To begin with, the drug’s tested indication presents a large opportunity with few treatment alternative options.

Respiratory tract infections, which saw decreased incidence in the trial, are the fourth leading cause of hospitalizations and seventh leading cause of death in the elderly U.S. population, according to resTORbio.

“The results need to be validated in additional clinical trials, but may have broad implications for the treatment of diseases of aging that we are actively investigating with our TORC1 inhibitor program."

What’s Next

resTORbio is conducting a Phase 2b clinical trial, for which top-line data is expected in the third quarter.

Shares initially popped 19.1 percent on Wednesday's news, but had waned to trade up just 11.1 percent around the $9.30 area at time of publication.

Related Links:

Four Reasons Behind BofA's Bullish Restorbio Initiation

Wedbush: Restorbio's Therapy For Aging-Related Diseases Has Best-In-Class Potential