Alibaba (NYSE: BABA)'s cloud computing unit recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Siemens to modify the infrastructure of industrial Internet of Things (IoT) in China.

Per the deal, Siemens has selected Alibaba Cloud to roll out its IoT products in China by utilizing Alibaba's robust cloud infrastructure.

Siemen's cloud-based open IoT operating system called MindSphere will be available on Alibaba Cloud in 2019. This will aid the development of Industrie 4.0-solutions which in turn will improve the automation and digitization of Chinese industrial sector.

We believe the latest move bodes well for the expansion of Alibaba's cloud solutions portfolio and fortify its presence in the cloud industry.

MindSphere provides connectivity options for machines, factories, products and systems. Further, it delivers advanced analytics and closed-loop innovation with complete digital twin solutions. This will aid the companies in improving their business and production efficiency with these IoT solutions.

Consequently, the availability of MindSphere is likely to boost the adoption rate of Alibaba Cloud.

Related Links:

Susquehanna Lowers Alibaba Estimates, Maintains It's An E-Commerce 'Killer'

The Cloud Rains Opportunity For Alibaba; Wells Fargo Projects 21% Upside In Shares