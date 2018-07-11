41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares jumped 145.95 percent to close at $2.73 on Tuesday.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) surged 75.57 percent to close at $2.30 on Tuesday after the company reported a digital platform contract with a full-service bank.
- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) climbed 23.02 percent to close at $1.63. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on US Gold with a Buy rating and a $3 price target.
- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) surged 21.74 percent to close at $45.13. Inspire Medical disclosed that health insurer Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET) will provide coverage for its Inspire therapy, effective immediately.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) rose 19.86 percent to close at $13.245.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) surged 17.77 percent to close at $12.99 on Tuesday. BioXcel Therapeutics formed a Neuroscience Clinical Advisory Board to support global development of BXCL501 for the treatment of agitation.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) shares gained 17.22 percent to close at $3.88.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) climbed 16.25 percent to close at $4.65.
- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) surged 15.25 percent to close at $3.25 on Tuesday.
- Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASCMA) gained 13.33 percent to close at $3.91.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) rose 13.11 percent to close at $3.45 following 'encouraging' results from study of DetermaVu blood test.
- Vital Therapies, Inc. (NYSE: VTL) rose 12.42 percent to close at $8.60.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) gained 11.84 percent to close at $9.35 after the company reported clinical data from subgroup analyses of completed clinical trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in ALS.
- Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSPM) jumped 11.76 percent to close at $2.66.
- Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) gained 11.42 percent to close at $16.88 following Q3 results.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) rose 11.01 percent to close at $2.52.
- Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE: HOS) surged 10.77 percent to close at $5.04.
- VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) rose 10.14 percent to close at $0.8223 after the company disclosed positive preliminary results from Phase 1 trial of VI-0106 for pulmonary arterial hypertension.
- Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT) climbed 8.84 percent to close at $2.71 after the company secured $4.5 million grant from CARB-X for the development of new mechanism gonorrhoea antiobiotics.
- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) rose 8.49 percent to close at $17.77. Morgan Stanley upgraded Casa Systems from Equal-Weight to Overweight
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) rose 7.88 percent to close at $7.80.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) climbed 6.01 percent to close at $32.99. KeyBanc initiated coverage on Stitch Fix with an Overweight rating and a $38 price target.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) shares rose 5.98 percent to close at $9.93 on Tuesday after gaining 2.52 percent on Monday.
Losers
- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) shares tumbled 43.56 percent to close at $1.49 on Tuesday.
- IsoRay, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) shares dipped 36.45 percent to close at $0.68 on Tuesday after surging 159.09 percent on Monday. IsoRay disclosed a $8.25 million registered direct offering.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) fell 34.73 percent to close at $3.59. Staffing 360 Solutions shares surged 301.46 percent Monday after the company reported an acquisition of recruitment firm Clement May Limited.
- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) declined 20.36 percent to close at $13.85 after the company disclosed a 4.5 million share common stock offering.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) dropped 19.22 percent to close at $4.75. SemiLEDs is expected to release Q3 results on July 11.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) fell 18.76 percent to close at $3.68.
- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) slipped 15.15 percent to close at $64.04.
- Sparton Corporation (NYSE: SPA) tumbled 12.15 percent to close at $17.13.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) fell 12 percent to close at $8.36.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) shares dipped 11.84 percent to close at $4.84.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) fell 11.2 percent to close at $5.55 on Tuesday.
- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT) dropped 10.54 percent to close at $8.15.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) shares declined 9.96 percent to close at $2.17.
- Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) shares fell 8.68 percent to close at $2.00.
- Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NASDAQ: CBB) dipped 7.51 percent to close at $16.00. Cincinnati Bell is expected to report Q2 earnings on August 8.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) shares fell 6.81 percent to close at $6.43.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) fell 6.18 percent to close at $37.95. Jefferies downgraded Genesco from Buy to Hold.
- Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AQXP) fell 5.86 percent to close at $2.73 following announcement of restructuring. The company expects restructuring charges of $2.5 million and will reduce workforce by 53 percent.
