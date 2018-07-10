Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. and Keurig Green Mountain in January announced a merger agreement to create Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP).

What Happened

The combined beverage company began trading Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Why It's Important

The new company has a portfolio of consumer brands like Dr Pepper, 7 UP, Snapple, A&W, Mott's, Sunkist, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters and the Keurig single-serve coffee system. It has have pro forma combined 2017 annual revenues of approximately $11 billion.

"This transaction will deliver significant and immediate value to our shareholders, along with the opportunity to participate in the long-term upside potential of our combined company," Larry Young, president and chief executive officer of Dr Pepper Snapple, said in a statement.

Keurig CEO Bob Gamgort said the combined company has a new scale that addresses consumer needs and "unparalleled distribution capability."

What's Next

Keurig Dr Pepper expects to realize $600 million in synergies on an annual basis by 2021. The company will target debt/EBITDA of below three times within two to three years.

The stock closed Tuesday higher by more than 11 percent at $22.17.

