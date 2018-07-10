Market Overview

Mixed Drinks: Combined Keurig Dr Pepper Debuts On NYSE

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 10, 2018 4:13pm
The Week Ahead: Trump Goes To London, Big Banks Herald Earnings Season's Return
Time to talk about Keurig Dr Pepper (Seeking Alpha)

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. and Keurig Green Mountain in January announced a merger agreement to create Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP).

What Happened

The combined beverage company began trading Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Why It's Important

The new company has a portfolio of consumer brands like Dr Pepper, 7 UP, Snapple, A&W, Mott's, Sunkist, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters and the Keurig single-serve coffee system. It has have pro forma combined 2017 annual revenues of approximately $11 billion.

"This transaction will deliver significant and immediate value to our shareholders, along with the opportunity to participate in the long-term upside potential of our combined company," Larry Young, president and chief executive officer of Dr Pepper Snapple, said in a statement.

Keurig CEO Bob Gamgort said the combined company has a new scale that addresses consumer needs and "unparalleled distribution capability."

What's Next

Keurig Dr Pepper expects to realize $600 million in synergies on an annual basis by 2021. The company will target debt/EBITDA of below three times within two to three years.

The stock closed Tuesday higher by more than 11 percent at $22.17.

