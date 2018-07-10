32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) jumped 160.7 percent to $3.415 after the company reported a digital platform contract with a full-service bank.
- MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) climbed 135.1 percent to $2.61.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) gained 30.3 percent to $3.9748 following 'encouraging' results from study of DetermaVu blood test.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) jumped 28.6 percent to $2.92.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) shares climbed 23 percent to $4.07.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) gained 22.5 percent to $4.90.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) rose 20.8 percent to $10.10 after the company reported clinical data from subgroup analyses of completed clinical trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in ALS.
- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) climbed 19.8 percent to $44.41. Inspire Medical disclosed that health insurer Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET) will provide coverage for its Inspire therapy, effective immediately.
- DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) gained 16.8 percent to $1.53 after the company reported a partnership with Volvo Cars Manhattan to automate the pickup and delivery of vehicles for service and maintenance.
- Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT) climbed 14.1 to $2.84 after the company secured $4.5 million grant from CARB-X for the development of new mechanism gonorrhoea antiobiotics.
- VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) gained 10.9 percent to $0.83 after the company disclosed positive preliminary results from Phase 1 trial of VI-0106 for pulmonary arterial hypertension.
- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) rose 9.3 percent to $17.91. Morgan Stanley upgraded Casa Systems from Equal-Weight to Overweight
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) gained 8.3 percent to $7.8324.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) climbed 8.3 percent to $33.70. KeyBanc initiated coverage on Stitch Fix with an Overweight rating and a $38 price target.
- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) gained 7.6 percent to $1.43. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on US Gold with a Buy rating and a $3 price target.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) shares rose 6.7 percent to $10.00 after gaining 2.52 percent on Monday.
- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) shares rose 6.7 percent to $42.97.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- IsoRay, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) shares tumbled 37.8 percent to $0.6651 after surging 159.09 percent on Monday. IsoRay disclosed a $8.25 million registered direct offering.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) declined 24.6 percent to $4.15. Staffing 360 Solutions shares surged 301.46 percent Monday after the company reported an acquisition of recruitment firm Clement May Limited.
- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) fell 19.6 percent to $13.99 after the company disclosed a 4.5 million share common stock offering.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) fell 15.8 percent to $4.95. SemiLEDs is expected to release Q3 results on July 11.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) fell 11.5 percent to $4.0100.
- Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) shares dipped 11 percent to $1.9487.
- Sparton Corporation (NYSE: SPA) tumbled 10.8 percent to $17.401.
- Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AQXP) fell 9 percent to $2.64 following announcement of restructuring. The company expects restructuring charges of $2.5 million and will reduce workforce by 53 percent.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) slipped 8.7 percent to $7.2203.
- Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) shares dipped 8 percent to $2.30.
- Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ: BNTC) fell 7.8 percent to $3.09.
- Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NASDAQ: CBB) dipped 7.5 percent to $16.00. Cincinnati Bell is expected to report Q2 earnings on August 8.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) shares fell 7.3 percent to $6.39.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) fell 7.2 percent to $37.55. Jefferies downgraded Genesco from Buy to Hold.
- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) dropped 4.8 percent to $48.07. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from Overweight to Underweight.
Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.