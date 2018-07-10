Market Overview

The Market In 5 Minutes: Kavanaugh, Pepsi, Tesla And More
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 10, 2018 9:03am   Comments
The Market In 5 Minutes: Kavanaugh, Pepsi, Tesla And More
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise, PepsiCo Earnings Beat Estimates
The Market In 5 Minutes: Supreme Court Nominations, Tencent's Music Spinoff And
Cycle Stage Determination (Seeking Alpha)

IN THE NEWS

A year after the market-moving referendum, Brexit continues to cause commotion in the United Kingdom: Link

In an effort to weed out the fakes and stop the spread of disinformation, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) management has more than doubled its account suspension rate since October of last year: Link

The reliance of athletic brands on signing the biggest stars in their respective sports in hopes that they will in turn help push product has become a broken marketing model: Link

It may soon become difficult to determine who sits in the hotter seat: U.S. President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh or Senate Democrats from conservative states: Link

U.S. carmaker Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has hiked prices on its Model X and S cars by about 20 percent in China, the first automaker to do so in the world’s top automotive market in response to mounting trade tensions between the countries: Link

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), grappling with a slumping soda business, got another boost from its food operations: Link $

ECONOMIC DATA

  • Redbook Reports US Retail Sales During First Week Of Jul. Down 0.2% Month-Over-Month, Up 4.3% Year-Over-Year
  • The Labor Department's JOLTS report for May is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

  • UBS upgrades Fiat Chrysler (NYSE: FCAU) from Neutral to Buy
  • KeyBanc upgrades Imperva (NASDAQ: IMPV) from Sector Weight to Overweight
  • KeyBanc downgrades Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) Overweight to Sector Weight
  • KeyBanc downgrades Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) from Overweight to Sector Weight

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.

Posted-In: Market in 5 minutesNews Global Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

