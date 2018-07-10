The Market In 5 Minutes: Kavanaugh, Pepsi, Tesla And More
IN THE NEWS
A year after the market-moving referendum, Brexit continues to cause commotion in the United Kingdom: Link
In an effort to weed out the fakes and stop the spread of disinformation, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) management has more than doubled its account suspension rate since October of last year: Link
The reliance of athletic brands on signing the biggest stars in their respective sports in hopes that they will in turn help push product has become a broken marketing model: Link
It may soon become difficult to determine who sits in the hotter seat: U.S. President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh or Senate Democrats from conservative states: Link
U.S. carmaker Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has hiked prices on its Model X and S cars by about 20 percent in China, the first automaker to do so in the world’s top automotive market in response to mounting trade tensions between the countries: Link
PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), grappling with a slumping soda business, got another boost from its food operations: Link $
ECONOMIC DATA
- Redbook Reports US Retail Sales During First Week Of Jul. Down 0.2% Month-Over-Month, Up 4.3% Year-Over-Year
- The Labor Department's JOLTS report for May is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
ANALYST RATINGS
- UBS upgrades Fiat Chrysler (NYSE: FCAU) from Neutral to Buy
- KeyBanc upgrades Imperva (NASDAQ: IMPV) from Sector Weight to Overweight
- KeyBanc downgrades Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) Overweight to Sector Weight
- KeyBanc downgrades Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) from Overweight to Sector Weight
