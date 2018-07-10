30 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) shares surged 301.46 percent to close at $5.50 on Monday after the company reported an acquisition of recruitment firm Clement May Limited.
- IsoRay, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) gained 159.09 percent to close at $1.14 as traders circulating chatter that the company’s GammaTile has won the FDA 510(k) approval.
- MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBVX) climbed 147.46 percent to close at $1.46 on Monday after the company and Boehringer Ingelheim signed asset purchase and license agreements for antibody development program targeting multiple solid tumor cancers.
- Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ: BNTC) rose 49.55 percent to close at $3.35 after the company reported a global licensing agreement for BB-301 for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and broad platform collaboration with Axovant.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) gained 22.02 percent to close at $0.732 after the company’s CLR 131 received FDA Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of Ewing's sarcoma.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares rose 21.99 percent to close at $2.33 after the company disclosed a strategic partnership with the AURORA Group, China’s leading distributor of additive manufacturing systems.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) gained 18.04 percent to close at $33.69.
- Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) gained 14.57 percent to close at $9.28 after the company reported Q2 gold production results and issued guidance for the second half of 2018 for the Brucejack Mine.
- Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) climbed 12.65 percent to close at $114.85 after reporting better-than-expected Q1 results.
- AU Optronics Corp. (NYSE: AUO) rose 11.06 percent to close at $4.72.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) gained 10.78 percent to close at $4.83 after ReCode reported that the company is looking for a buyer.
- Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) shares climbed 7.88 percent to close at $2.19 on Monday after gaining 113.68 percent on Friday.
- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM) rose 7.35 percent to close at $40.17.
- Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) surged 6.52 percent to close at $27.13.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) gained 6.35 percent to close at $31.82.
- Bovie Medical Corporation (NYSE: BVX) gained 5.21 percent to close at $5.25 after the company agreed to divest and sell the Core business segment and the Bovie® brand to Symmetry for total consideration of $97 million in cash.
- Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) rose 5.03 percent to close at $45.13. Morgan Stanley upgraded Delphi Technologies from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE: KIN) gained 4.85 percent to close at $11.90. Kindred Biosciences reported commercial availability of mirataz to veterinarians in the United States.
Losers
- Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS) shares dropped 24.71 percent to close at $6.40 after reporting a $40 million offering.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) shares fell 22.3 percent to close at $3.31 on Monday.
- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) shares fell 13.85 percent to close at $4.48 after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 trial evaluating PIXUVRI did not meet its primary endpoint of improvement in progression-free survival.
- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) shares slipped 12.56 percent to close at $25.54.
- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) shares declined 12.53 percent to close at $37.28.
- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) dropped 11.18 percent to close at $22.97.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares fell 7.69 percent to close at $3.72.
- MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) shares declined 7.58 percent to close at $32.90.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) fell 6.78 percent to close at $16.63.
- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) shares declined 6.71 percent to close at $50.59.
- RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: RXII) dipped 6.6 percent to close at $1.84. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on RXi Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and a $3 price target.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) dropped 5.38 percent to close at $44.14.
