20 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ: BNTC) rose 96.4 percent to $4.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported a global licensing agreement for BB-301 for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and broad platform collaboration with Axovant.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares rose 30.3 percent to $2.49 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a strategic partnership with the AURORA Group, China’s leading distributor of additive manufacturing systems.
- Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) shares rose 30.1 percent to $2.64 in pre-market trading after gaining 113.68 percent on Friday.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) rose 20.7 percent to $2.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.96 percent on Friday.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares rose 17.8 percent to $7.95 in pre-market trading after reporting top line results from KP415.E01 efficacy and safety trial in children with ADHD.
- Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXON) rose 16.8 percent to $2.99 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a global licensing agreement for AXO-AAV-OPMD program for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and broader platform collaboration with Benitec Biopharma.
- Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) rose 16.7 percent to $119.00 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Bovie Medical Corporation (NYSE: BVX) rose 12.2 percent to $5.60 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to divest and sell the Core business segment and the Bovie® brand to Symmetry for total consideration of $97 million in cash.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares rose 12.4 percent to $2.26 in pre-market trading after falling 3.83 percent on Friday.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) rose 10.3 percent to $4.81 in pre-market trading after ReCode reported that the company is looking for a buyer.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) rose 9.4 percent to $1.99 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans for a strategic investment in Hash Bank.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) rose 8.2 percent to $0.5787 in pre-market trading after the company reported $5 million in development and manufacturing orders for its Coolisys Technologies.
- REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) shares rose 8.1 percent to $85.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.26 percent on Friday.
- Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) rose 7.4 percent to $8.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 gold production results and issued guidance for the second half of 2018 for the Brucejack Mine.
Losers
- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) shares fell 15.4 percent to $4.40 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 trial evaluating PIXUVRI did not meet its primary endpoint of improvement in progression-free survival.
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) shares fell 7.3 percent to $2.02 in pre-market trading after surging 7.92 percent on Friday.
- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE: AMS) shares fell 7.2 percent to $2.60 in pre-market trading after climbing 3.70 percent on Friday.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) fell 5.3 percent to $5.01 in pre-market trading after climbing 22.45 percent on Friday.
- Differential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DFBG) fell 4.4 percent to $5.07 in pre-market trading after rising 9.05 percent on Friday.
- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF) shares fell 4.2 percent to $9.15 in pre-market trading.
