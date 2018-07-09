Market Overview

The Market In 5 Minutes: Supreme Court Nominations, Tencent's Music Spinoff And
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 09, 2018 9:00am   Comments
The Market In 5 Minutes: Supreme Court Nominations, Tencent's Music Spinoff And
IN THE NEWS

President Donald Trump has said he will announce his latest nomination for the Supreme Court Monday, and his decision could have a lasting impact on U.S. law for a generation. Here’s a look at the two names that have been discussed as Trump’s most likely choices for the High Court vacancy left by retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy: Link

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd said it is looking to spin off and list its online music business, China’s biggest music-streaming company, in the United States: Link

It’s not getting any easier for Univision’s owners: Link

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May was plunged into crisis after key members of the government quit over Brexit. She faced growing calls to rip up her two-day old blueprint, even as opponents stopped short of calling for her to go: Link $

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo went to Pyongyang to get Kim Jong Un to give up his nuclear weapons. He left with a harsh reminder that the North Korean leader expects something in return: Link $

Who’s the biggest loser when tariffs are imposed on imports? The surprising answer: exporters: Link $

Wall Street is betting that more well-off Americans will want to be renters: Link $

ECONOMIC DATA

  • Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari is set to speak in Prior Lake, Minnesota at 9:10 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index for June is schedule for release at 12:30 p.m. ET.
  • Data on consumer credit for May will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

  • KeyBanc upgrades Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) from Sector Weight to Overweight
  • JPMorgan upgrades Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM) from Underweight to Neutral
  • Susquehanna downgrades Oasis Petroleum (NYSE: OAS) Positive to Neutral
  • Jefferies downgrades Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) from Buy to Hold

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.

