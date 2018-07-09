A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Dow Futures Rise 100 Points

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari is set to speak in Prior Lake, Minnesota at 9:10 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 100 points to 24,556.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 9.35 points to 2,772.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 24.50 points to 7,258.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.89 percent to trade at $77.80 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.02 percent to trade at $73.81 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.40 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.48 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.12 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.35 percent, while French CAC 40 Index gained 0.42 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 1.21 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 1.32 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 2.47 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.78 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Vertical Research downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) from Buy to Hold.

Booz Allen shares rose 1.35 percent to close at $45.68 on Friday.

Breaking News