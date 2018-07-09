34 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) gained climbed 113.68 percent to close at $2.03 on Friday after the nano-cap company said it will partner with an un-named but "renowned and prominent" social media organization for its global data center expansion program. The five- to 10-year strategic relationship could expand from $10 million today to $300 million or more for Black Box.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) shares rose 38.28 percent to close at $12.86. AC Immune reported results of Annual General Meeting.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) jumped 22.45 percent to close at $5.29.
- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) rose 20.96 percent to close at $2.77.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) gained 20.11 percent to close at $6.81.
- Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) shares jumped 19.63 percent to close at $357.48 in reaction to encouraging results from a clinical study. The company and its Japan-based partner Eisai Co said its Alzheimer's drug BAN2401 was able to slow down the progression of the disease among patients who were given the highest dose after an 18 month treatment.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) shares climbed 18.13 percent to close at $8.34.
- Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) gained 16.9 percent to close at $8.44.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) rose 13.73 percent to close at $9.69.
- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) surged 13.19 percent to close at $2.66.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) gained 12.42 percent to close at $32.41.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) surged 12.3 percent to close at $4.20.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) shares gained 11.58 percent to close at $2.12.
- Prana Biotechnology Limited (NASDAQ: PRAN) shares rose 10.21 percent to close at $2.59.
- Differential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DFBG) shares jumped 9.05 percent to close at $5.30 on Friday after climbing 57.28 percent on Thursday.
- ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ: MANT) gained 6.86 percent to close at $58.92. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded ManTech from Hold to Buy.
- Civeo Corp (NYSE: CVEO) climbed 6.44 percent to close at $4.30 after the provider of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services said it won four contracts along the Coastal GasLink pipeline project in British Colombia, Canada.
- Visteon Corporation (NYSE: VC) rose 5.9 percent to close at $136.27. Visteon will replace WGL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WGL) in the S&P MidCap 400 on Wednesday, July 11.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) rose 5.31 percent to close at $2.58.
Losers
- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) shares dipped 52.13 percent to close at $0.3501 on Friday after announcing strategic update. The company disclosed that it has paused recruitment activities for its RG-012 program In Alport syndrome. The company will also reduce workforce by 60 percent.
- Real Goods Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGSE) dropped 24.06 percent to close at $0.4025 after the company said in a press release its Powerhouse solar shingle system passed UL tests for Class A Fire which is the highest Fire rating available. The company will begin sales and installation of its solar shingles immediately following the certification and it has received written reservations for $42 million in potential annual revenue. Separately, the company highlighted a media report from pv magazine that highlights key advantages of the Powerhouse solar shingle system.
- China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: CLDC) fell 23.93 percent to close at $2.48. China Lending reported a $2 million registered direct placement of stock and warrants with two institutional investors at a price of $2.60 per share.
- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares declined 14.95 percent to close at $1.82.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) dropped 14.31 percent to close at $5.15.
- LSC Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: LKSD) dropped 14.16 percent to close at $13.94. JP Morgan downgraded LSC Communications from Neutral to Underweight.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) shares dropped 13.94 percent to close at $4.26 on Friday after surging 20.44 percent on Thursday.
- Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) shares fell 11.44 percent to close at $3.25.
- GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE: JOB) shares dropped 11.03 percent to close at $2.42.
- Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) dropped 11.02 percent to close at $5.25.
- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) shares fell 10.71 percent to close at $83.40. PriceSmart reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) fell 7.93 percent to close at $2.09.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) fell 6.69 percent to close at $2.23.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) fell 5.47 percent to close at $2.59 after declining 5.84 percent on Thursday.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) fell 5.17 percent to close at $10.28. JP Morgan downgraded Gannett from Neutral to Underweight.
