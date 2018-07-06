Infographic: American Home Sellers By The Numbers

Are you thinking about putting your house on the market? Check out our infographic below to discover the most popular marketing methods that other U.S. home sellers are using. Learn about incentives you could offer to attract potential buyers.

This infographic wraps up our 2018 Keys to Homeownership series, which has revealed how Americans searched for homes, as well as their reasons for choosing the homes they bought. We also looked at how U.S. homebuyers made their down payments and paid for their homes.

We wish you luck and hope these infographics have equipped you with all the keys you need to unlock your new home purchase.

Related Links:

The Current U.S. Housing Market Is A Homebuyer's Nightmare

Infographic: How We Searched For Our Homes