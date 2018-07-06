32 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) gained jumped 76.8 percent to $1.68 after the nano-cap company said it will partner with an un-named but "renowned and prominent" social media organization for its global data center expansion program. The five- to 10-year strategic relationship could expand from $10 million today to $300 million or more for Black Box.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) shares gained 32.4 percent to $12.31. AC Immune reported results of Annual General Meeting.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) climbed 27.3 percent to $5.50.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) shares rose 22.6 percent to $2.33.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) shares gained 18 percent to $8.33.
- Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) shares rose 15.6 percent to $345.44 in reaction to encouraging results from a clinical study. The company and its Japan-based partner Eisai Co said its Alzheimer's drug BAN2401 was able to slow down the progression of the disease among patients who were given the highest dose after an 18 month treatment.
- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) gained 13.2 percent to $2.5918.
- Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) rose 11.5 percent to $8.05.
- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) gained 10.6 percent to $2.60.
- Civeo Corp (NYSE: CVEO) climbed 8.3 percent to $4.375 after the provider of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services said it won four contracts along the Coastal GasLink pipeline project in British Colombia, Canada.
- ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ: MANT) surged 8 percent to $59.56. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded ManTech from Hold to Buy.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) rose 7.7 percent to $5.45.
- Elevate Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELVT) gained 7 percent to $10.20.
- Differential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DFBG) gained 6.4 percent to $5.17 after climbing 57.28 percent on Thursday.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) rose 6.1 percent to $2.60.
- TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) surged 5.2 percent to $4.76. B. Riley FBR, Inc. initiated coverage on TETRA Technologies with a Buy rating.
- Visteon Corporation (NYSE: VC) rose 4.2 percent to $134.14 in pre-market trading. Visteon will replace WGL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WGL) in the S&P MidCap 400 on Wednesday, July 11.
Losers
- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) shares dipped 50.1 percent to $0.3650 after announcing strategic update. The company disclosed that it has paused recruitment activities for its RG-012 program In Alport syndrome. The company will also reduce workforce by 60 percent.
- China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: CLDC) declined 29.4 percent to $2.30. China Lending reported a $2 million registered direct placement of stock and warrants with two institutional investors at a price of $2.60 per share.
- Real Goods Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGSE) fell 14.7 percent to $0.4517 after the company said in a press release its Powerhouse solar shingle system passed UL tests for Class A Fire which is the highest Fire rating available. The company will begin sales and installation of its solar shingles immediately following the certification and it has received written reservations for $42 million in potential annual revenue. Separately, the company highlighted a media report from pv magazine that highlights key advantages of the Powerhouse solar shingle system.
- LSC Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: LKSD) dropped 12.9 percent to $14.15. JP Morgan downgraded LSC Communications from Neutral to Underweight.
- Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) shares fell 12 percent to $3.23.
- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) shares dropped 10.5 percent to $83.5879. PriceSmart reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
- GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE: JOB) shares fell 9.9 percent to $2.45.
- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares tumbled 8.9 percent to $1.9499.
- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK) shares dropped 8.9 percent to $3.00.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) fell 8.4 percent to $2.19.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) shares fell 8.1 percent to $4.5491 after surging 20.44 percent on Thursday.
- Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIE) dropped 8 percent to $2.38.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) fell 7.3 percent to $6.24 after dropping 22.38 percent on Thursday.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) fell 7.3 percent to $10.06. JP Morgan downgraded Gannett from Neutral to Underweight.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) fell 7 percent to $2.5499 after declining 5.84 percent on Thursday.
