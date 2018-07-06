Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; U.S. Adds 213,000 Jobs For June

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.06 percent to 24,371.48 while the NASDAQ climbed 0.52 percent to 7,625.80. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.25 percent to 2,743.47.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Friday morning, the health care shares climbed 0.75 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) up 32 percent, and MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) up 16 percent.

In trading on Friday, industrial shares fell 0.43 percent.

Top Headline

Top Headline

Equities Trading UP

Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) shares shot up 64 percent to $1.56 after the nano-cap company said it will partner with an un-named but "renowned and prominent" social media organization for its global data center expansion program. The five- to 10-year strategic relationship could expand from $10 million today to $300 million or more for Black Box.

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) got a boost, shooting up 17 percent to $350.39 in reaction to encouraging results from a clinical study. The company and its Japan-based partner Eisai Co said its Alzheimer's drug BAN2401 was able to slow down the progression of the disease among patients who were given the highest dose after an 18 month treatment.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) shares were also up, gaining 32 percent to $12.30. AC Immune reported results of Annual General Meeting.

Equities Trading DOWN

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) shares dropped 42 percent to $0.426 after announcing strategic update. The company disclosed that it has paused recruitment activities for its RG-012 program In Alport syndrome. The company will also reduce workforce by 60 percent.

Shares of China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: CLDC) were down 20 percent to $2.597. China Lending reported a $2 million registered direct placement of stock and warrants with two institutional investors at a price of $2.60 per share.

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) was down, falling around 10 percent to $84.55. PriceSmart reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.86 percent to $72.31 while gold traded down 0.11 percent to $1,257.40.

Silver traded down 0.17 percent Friday to $16.07, while copper fell 0.25 to $2.819.

Eurozone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 slipped 0.05 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.03 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index dropped 0.15 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX gained 0.10 percent, and the French CAC 40 climbed 0.08 percent while U.K. shares fell 0.28 percent.

Economics

The U.S. economy added 213,000 new jobs for June, while the unemployment increased to 4 percent from 3.8 percent. Economists were expecting an addition of 200,000 nonfarm jobs

The U.S. trade deficit declined 6.6 percent to $43.1 billion in May, versus a revised $46.1 billion gap in April. Economists projected a deficit of $43.6 billion for May.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.