18 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE: ANW) rose 18.2 percent to $2.42 in pre-market trading after surging 222.22 percent on Thursday.
- Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) shares rose 13.7 percent to $339.88 in pre-market trading after data from the company’s Phase II study of BAN2401 showed statistically significant slowing of clinical decline in early Alzheimer's patients.
- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) shares rose 6.7 percent to $13.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.90 percent on Thursday.
- Visteon Corporation (NYSE: VC) rose 5.9 percent to $136.24 in pre-market trading. Visteon will replace WGL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WGL) in the S&P MidCap 400 on Wednesday, July 11.
- Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) shares rose 5.7 percent to $17.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.39 percent on Thursday.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) rose 5.5 percent to $7.10 in pre-market trading after dropping 22.38 percent on Thursday.
- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) rose 4.3 percent to $3.16 in pre-market trading after climbing 11.81 percent on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: D) rose 3.5 percent to $11.52 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.02 percent on Thursday.
- Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) shares rose 2.6 percent to $28.63 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) shares fell 52.1 percent to $0.3503 in pre-market trading after announcing strategic update. The company disclosed that it has paused recruitment activities for its RG-012 program In Alport syndrome. The company will also reduce workforce by 60 percent.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) shares fell 8.6 percent to $4.55 in pre-market trading after surging 20.44 percent on Thursday.
- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) shares fell 8.5 percent to $85.50 in pre-market trading. PriceSmart reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
- Differential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DFBG) fell 5.8 percent to $5.14 in pre-market trading after climbing 57.28 percent on Thursday.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares fell 5 percent to $8.65 in pre-market trading after rising 9.64 percent on Thursday. B. Riley FBR downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from Buy to Neutral.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) fell 4.4 percent to $2.62 in pre-market trading after declining 5.84 percent on Thursday.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) fell 3.2 percent to $10.50 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan downgraded Gannett from Neutral to Underweight.
- KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) shares fell 3 percent to $21.70 in pre-market trading.
- Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) fell 2.8 percent to $18.80 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 1.78 percent on Thursday.
