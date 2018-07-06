42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Differential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DFBG) shares jumped 57.28 percent to close at $4.86 on Thursday in reaction to an M&A announcement. The portfolio of global consumer brands said in an 8-k filing it has agreed to acquire a large portion of Global Brands Group's North American business for $1.38 billion.
- Xplore Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: XPLR) rose 44.9 percent to close at $5.97. Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) announced plans to acquire Xplore Technologies for $6 per share in cash.
- Prana Biotechnology Limited (NASDAQ: PRAN) climbed 25.67 percent to close at $2.35 after the company disclosed that first volunteers were dosed in Phase I clinical trial of PBT434 for Parkinsonian diseases
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares rose 23.72 percent to close at $7.98 on Thursday.
- Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIE) gained 20.47 percent to close at $2.59.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) shares jumped 20.44 percent to close at $4.95 on Thursday after dropping 53.82 percent on Tuesday.
- Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE: HOS) gained 17.17 percent to close at $4.64.
- Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) gained 14.85 percent to close at $15.62 on Thursday.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) rose 14.52 percent to close at $8.52.
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) gained 14.2 percent to close at $19.30.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) climbed 13.51 percent to close at $21.00 on Thursday.
- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) shares rose 12.42 percent to close at $13.40 on Thursday.
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) surged 12.08 percent to close at $2.69.
- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) climbed 11.81 percent to close at $3.03.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: COOL) jumped 11.81 percent to close at $28.97 on Thursday.
- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) gained 11.76 percent to close at $8.55.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) rose 11.67 percent to close at $6.70.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) gained 11.52 percent to close at $2.71.
- Autolus Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) shares climbed 10.57 percent to close at $26.36 o Thursday.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) surged 10.17 percent to close at $6.93.
- Majesco (NYSE: MJCO) rose 9.82 percent to close at $6.82.
- China Commercial Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCR) rose 7.14 percent to close at $1.200 after the company disclosed that it entered into a non-binding letter of intent with parent of Beijing Lexiang Technology Co.
- Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobras (NYSE: EBR) shares gained 6.23 percent to close at $3.75.
- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) rose 6.04 percent to close at $7.37.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) rose 5.98 percent to close at $20.03. Jefferies upgraded Fiat from Hold to Buy.
- Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares gained 5.66 percent to close at $81.82. KeyBanc upgraded Qorvo from Sector Weight to Overweight.
- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) gained 5.53 percent to close at $40.87 after the company announced plans to acquire Enbridge's Western Canadian Natural Gas Gathering and Processing business for enterprise value of $3.3 billion.
Losers
- Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE: TGC) shares fell 28.29 percent to close at $1.09 on Thursday after climbing 73.71 percent on Tuesday.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) shares dipped 22.38 percent to close at $6.73 on Thursday after rising 5.09 percent on Tuesday.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) fell 15.72 percent to close at $5.95 on Thursday. American Superconductor reported settlement with Sinovel Wind Group.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) dropped 15.5 percent to close at $3.135 on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from Market Perform to Underperform.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) shares fell 13.09percent to close at $11.02.
- Xspand Products Lab, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPL) dropped 12.29 percent to close at $6.92 on Thursday.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares declined 12.11 percent to close at $22.71 on Thursday.
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) shares fell 11.34 percent to close at $2.19.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) fell 10.99 percent to close at $3.97 on Thursday.
- Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) dipped 10.34 percent to close at $23.50.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares fell 9.42 percent to close at $3.46.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares declined 9.33 percent to close at $4.47.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) fell 8.24 percent to close at $7.80 on Thursday.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) declined 7.35 percent to close at $7.06.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares dropped 4.58 percent to close at $9.17 after the company ended a clinical study for a tetrahydrocannabinol patch. The Phase 1 study for the ZYN001 patch did not achieve targeted top-line results, Zynerba said in a statement.
