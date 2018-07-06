Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2018 4:08am   Comments
  • Data on nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The international trade report for May is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

