Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Data on nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The international trade report for May is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
