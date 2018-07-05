Per Reuters, Volkswagen AG (OTC: VLKAY) has planned to introduce car-sharing services with all-electric cars in 2019. The company will initially launch the service in Germany, later expanding to other major cities of Europe, Asia and North America by early 2020.

This introduction of mobility service is Volkswagen's attempt to provide an alternative option to customers, who don't prefer owning a car. The new shared mobility facility will be added to the company's existing division, MOIA. Founded in 2016, the division aims at developing and offering an extensive portfolio of on-demand mobility services.

In Germany, Volkswagen's car-sharing service will face a strong competition from DriveNow and Car2Go, launched by Daimler and BMW, which are soon set to merge in order to beat counterparts like Uber Technologies.

