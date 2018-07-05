28 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Differential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DFBG) rose 81.2 percent to $5.60 in pre-market trading after declining 6.36 percent on Tuesday.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) shares rose 24.1 percent to $5.10 in pre-market trading after dropping 53.82 percent on Tuesday.
- Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) shares rose 14.9 percent to $3.09 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.07 percent on Tuesday.
- Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RRTS) rose 12.5 percent to $2.80 in pre-market trading after falling 12.94 percent on Tuesday.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares rose 10.8 percent to $10.29 in pre-market trading.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) rose 8.5 percent to $2.18 in pre-market trading.
- Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: NTIP) shares rose 6.6 percent to $3.25 in pre-market trading.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) rose 6 percent to $20.03 in pre-market trading. Jefferies upgraded Fiat from Hold to Buy.
- AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) rose 6 percent to $8.78 in pre-market trading.
- Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) rose 5.9 percent to $69.39 in pre-market trading.
- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) rose 5.8 percent to $7.35 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) rose 5.3 percent to $11.26 in pre-market trading.
- Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXON) rose 4.5 percent to $2.80 in pre-market trading after climbing 13.08 percent on Tuesday.
- Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) rose 4.3 percent to $13.09 in pre-market trading.
- Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) rose 4.1 percent to $5.58 in pre-market trading.
- Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) rose 4.1 percent to $6.10 in pre-market trading.
- Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares rose 2.3 percent to $79.20 in pre-market trading. KeyBanc upgraded Qorvo from Sector Weight to Overweight.
Losers
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares fell 19.9 percent to $7.70 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed top line results from ZYN001 THC-prodrug patch Phase 1 study. The study indicated that target blood levels of 5-15 ng/ml THC were not achieved.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) fell 9.5 percent to $6.39 in pre-market trading. American Superconductor reported settlement with Sinovel Wind Group.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) shares fell 9 percent to $2.65 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.59 percent on Tuesday.
- AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) fell 5.8 percent to $12.26 in pre-market trading.
- Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) fell 4.8 percent to $18.75 in pre-market trading. Infosys disclosed a partnership with Siemens to develop advanced IoT engineering solutions on MindSphere.
- B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) shares fell 4.8 percent to $30 in pre-market trading.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) shares fell 4.6 percent to $3.73 in pre-market trading after rising 3.17 percent on Tuesday.
- Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) fell 3.9 percent to $49.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) shares fell 3.6 percent to $65 in pre-market trading after rising 16.84 percent on Tuesday.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) fell 3.4 percent to $19.00 in pre-market trading.
