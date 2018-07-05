A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. The Challenger Job-cut report for June will be released at 7:30 a.m. ET, while the ADP national employment report for June is schedule for release at 8:15 a.m. ET. Data on initial jobless claims for the recent week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for June is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The ISM non-manufacturing index for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 125 points to 24,288.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 14.50 points to 2,728.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index surged 42 points to 7,065.50.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures fell 0.22 percent to trade at $78.07 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.42 percent to trade at $74.45 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 1.16 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.67 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 1.33 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.45 percent, while French CAC 40 Index gained 1.02 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.78 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 0.21 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.91 percent and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.20 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Qorvo shares rose 2.34 percent to $79.25 in pre-market trading.

