45 Biggest Movers From Tuesday
Gainers
- Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE: TGC) shares climbed 73.71 percent to close at $1.52 on Tuesday.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: AVXL) gained 43.61 percent to close at $3.82 in reaction to an encouraging announcement from Australia's regulatory body. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on treating neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases said it received approval by the Australian Human Research Ethics Committee to start a phase 2b/3 trial of its Anavex 2--73 for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease.
- Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNP) gained 31.61 percent to close at $11.45 on Tuesday after the company agreed to be acquired by Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) for $11.50 per share in cash.
- Micronet Enertec Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) shares rose 28.57 percent to close at $1.62 after the company reported a strategic transaction with 14.89 percent stakeholder BNN Technology.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) gained 18.18 percent to close at $3.25.
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) gained 17.62 percent to close at $2.47 after gaining 5.71 percent on Monday.
- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) climbed 16.84 percent to close at $67.43.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) gained 15.45 percent to close at $2.54 on Tuesday.
- Acxiom Corporation (NASDAQ: ACXM) rose 15.32 percent to close at $39.45 after the company agreed to sell its marketing solutions division for $2.3 billion in cash to Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPG).
- BBVA Banco Francés S.A. (NYSE: BFR) rose 13.86 percent to close at $13.23.
- Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE: TGS) gained 13.71 percent to close at $13.60.
- Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: LOMA) climbed 13.65 percent to close at $11.32 on Tuesday.
- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM) rose 13.4 percent to close at $38.50.
- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) rose 13.39 percent to close at $2.71 in reaction to the announcement of two new strategic actions. The provider of connectivity and internet services said it has: 1) agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in Wind Tre to CK Hutchinson for 2.45 billion euros (approximately $2.86 billion) and 2) submitted an offer to buy Global Telecom Holding's businesses in Pakistan and Bangladesh for $2.55 billion.
- Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXON) surged 13.08 percent to close at $2.68.
- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) gained 12.75 percent to close at $132.05 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results.
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) climbed 12.34 percent to close at $12.38.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) gained 12 percent to close at $4.20 on Tuesday.
- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) gained 11.41 percent to close at $16.70.
- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) gained 11.24 percent to close at $48.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ: ACET) rose 11.18 percent to close at $3.68.
- MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) gained 10.64 percent to close at $5.20.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) shares rose 10.6 percent to close at $38.10 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.18 per share to $0.1975 per share.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) climbed 10.25 percent to close at $7.85. Jefferies initiated coverage on ViewRay with a Buy rating and a $12 price target.
- Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFGN) gained 9.21 percent to close at $10.43. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Zafgen with an Overweight rating and an $18 price target.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) rose 7.87 percent to close at $39.21.
- Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NITE) gained 6.34 percent to close at $19.47.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) climbed 5.2 percent to close at $45.54. Oppenheimer upgraded Roku from Perform to Outperform.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) rose 5.09 percent to close at $8.67 on Tuesday after surging 37.73 percent on Monday.
Losers
- Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) shares dropped 62.96 percent to close at $0.75 on Tuesday.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) fell 53.82 percent to close at $4.11 after surging 110.90 percent on Monday.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares declined 25.22 percent to close at $1.72 on Tuesday after climbing 42.86 percent on Monday.
- Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RRTS) dropped 12.94 percent to close at $2.49.
- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares fell 12.07 percent to close at $2.04.
- Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HQCL) shares fell 10.69 percent to close at $5.60.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) shares fell 9.7 percent to close at $6.42 after the company reported a $18.1 million registered direct offering.
- Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) fell 9.31 percent to close at $3.02.
- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE) shares fell 8.06 percent to close at $2.85.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) shares dropped 7.98 percent to close at $16.26 on Tuesday after rising 2.32 percent on Monday.
- Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ: DEST) shares declined 7.37 percent to close at $5.53.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares dropped 7.23 percent to close at $310.86.
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) dropped 7.17 percent to close at $12.625. Leerink Swann downgraded Epizyme from Outperform to Market Perform.
- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) fell 7.09 percent to close at $1.90.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares declined 6.89 percent to close at $2.1400.
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) dropped 5.31 percent to close at $2.1400.
