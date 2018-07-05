Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The Challenger Job-cut report for June will be released at 7:30 a.m. ET.
- The ADP national employment report for June is schedule for release at 8:15 a.m. ET.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the recent week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for June is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- The ISM non-manufacturing index for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the latest week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
