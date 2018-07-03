Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) stock was trading higher by more than 10 percent in reaction to a strong earnings report. The provider of furnishings and related technologies and services said it earned 66 cents per share in the fiscal fourth quarter on revenue of $618 million versus expectations of 58 cents per share and $601.1 million. The company also raised its quarterly dividend from 18 cents per share to 19.75 cents per share.

Veon Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: VEON) was trading higher by more than 20 percent in reaction to the announcement of two new strategic actions. The provider of connectivity and internet services said it has: 1) agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in Wind Tre to CK Hutchinson for 2.45 billion euros (approximately $2.86 billion) and 2) submitted an offer to buy Global Telecom Holding's businesses in Pakistan and Bangladesh for $2.55 billion.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: AVXL) was trading higher by nearly 20 percent in reaction to an encouraging announcement from Australia's regulatory body. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on treating neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases said it received approval by the Australian Human Research Ethics Committee to start a phase 2b/3 trial of its anavex 2--73 for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease.

SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SAEX) was trading higher by as much as 27 percent on no notable news. Similar activity has been observed in multiple other low float stocks over the past few months. Investors and traders are reminded to watch for technical indicators and profit taking.

Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: AKER) was trading higher by nearly 15 percent after announcing an expansion to its sales force. The developer of rapid health information technologies said it reached an agreement with six new independent sales representative organization to expand its sales and marketing capabilities for its rapid test for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT).

