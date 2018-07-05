What To Know About July Equities Seasonality
July is upon us and that means it is time to update our monthly seasonality report. Here we look at the S&P 500 over the last 50 years and decipher some of the fresh data. Here's the highlights.
Fresh Data Highlights
- July is up only 48 percent of the time, tied with September for the worst month.
- The average return for July is 0.38 percent.
- July is up 3 years in a row, tied for the longest streak over a 50 year period. The prior streak started in 1978 and ended in 1981 with a mere 0.2 percent decline.
- July 2nd is historically the 5th worst day of the month.
- The 1978 positive July streak led to the longest negative July streak on record, which entailed 6 negative July's in a row.
- The worst July return ever was -7.9 percent in 2002, the second best max drawdown for any month. December is the best at only negative 6 percent max drawdown.
- If you only invested in July since 1968, you would just be up roughly 20 percent.
- From Jan to June the market is below the typical annual seasonality.
- The 3rd quarter is the worst quarter, in terms percent positive, up 62 percent of the time.
- The 3rd quarter averages a 0.72 percent return.
