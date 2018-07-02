Market Overview

28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2018 8:06am   Comments
Gainers

  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares rose 61 percent to $5.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported a distribution and commercialization agreement with Sandoz for Symjepi.
  • PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) rose 15.9 percent to $2.63 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.10 percent on Friday.
  • Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DVMT) rose 13.5 percent to $95.98 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to buy out VMWare tracking stock in a cash and equity deal.
  • Xspand Products Lab, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPL) rose 12.6 percent to $8.75 in pre-market trading.
  • VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) rose 12.2 percent to $164.96 in pre-market trading. Dell Technologies announced plans to buy out VMWare tracking stock in a cash and equity deal.
  • Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) rose 11.9 percent to $1.32 in pre-market trading after announcing the publication of a paper recommending development of anti-liver cancer drugs based on Namodenoson.
  • Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) rose 10.6 percent to $3.65 in pre-market trading after reporting the FDA clearance of its investigational New Drug Application for COM701.
  • GeoPark Limited (NASDAQ: ONCY) rose 8.8 percent to $22.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. (NASDAQ: MTBC) shares rose 8.1 percent to $4.18 in pre-market trading after declining 3.97 percent on Friday.
  • MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) rose 7.9 percent to $4.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) shares rose 6.9 percent to $15.55 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.68 percent on Friday.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares rose 6.3 percent to $364.50 in pre-market trading. Reuters reported that Tesla produced 5,000 Model 3 electric cars in the last week of its Q2.
  • Micro Focus International plc (NASDAQ: MFGP) rose 5.4 percent to $18.20 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to sell its SUSE software business to EQT Partners for $2.535 billion.
  • Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR) shares rose 4.9 percent to $21.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) rose 4.3 percent to $19.46 in pre-market trading.
  • eHi Car Services Limited (NASDAQ: EHIC) rose 4 percent to $13.47 in pre-market trading.

Losers

  • New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) fell 17.1 percent to $3.50 in pre-market trading after climbing 145.33 percent on Friday.
  • Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE: AMBO) shares fell 15.7 percent to $4.30 in pre-market trading after rising 4.12 percent on Friday.
  • SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) fell 8.1 percent to $2.15 in pre-market trading after surging 50.97 percent on Friday.
  • Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) fell 6.9 percent to $20.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT) shares fell 6.5 percent to $2.29 in pre-market trading after rising 2.94 percent on Friday.
  • Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) fell 6 percent to $92.81 in pre-market trading.
  • Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM) shares fell 4.9 percent to $8.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.78 percent on Friday.
  • Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) fell 4.6 percent to $9.40 in the pre-market trading session after climbing 8.48 percent on Friday.
  • CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE: CBL) shares fell 4.3 percent to $5.33 in pre-market trading.
  • Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) shares fell 4.2 percent to $10.95 in pre-market trading.
  • HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) fell 4.2 percent to $31.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) shares fell 3.5 percent to $27.03 in pre-market trading.

Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

