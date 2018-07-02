44 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) shares climbed 145.33 percent to close at $4.22 on Friday.
- Echelon Corporation (NASDAQ: ELON) rose 96.66 percent to close at $8.24 following news that Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS) will buy the company at $8.50 per share.
- Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMP) rose 94.47 percent to close at $10.19 on Friday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on treating cardiometabolic disorders announced encouraging results from a clinical study. The company said its Gemcabene therapy achieved its primary endpoint in a phase 2b study of significantly lowering triglyceride levels in patients compared to those who were treated with a placebo.
- Tintri, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNTR) shares climbed 73.73 percent to close at $0.2467 on Friday.
- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) shares jumped 50.97 percent to close at $2.34 following earlier press release highlighting President and CEO expectation for 'a significant improvement in EPS and EBITDA compared to Q4'17.'
- Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) jumped 42.79 percent to close at $48.52. Acceleron Pharma and Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) announced their luspatercept, which is evaluated in a Phase 3 study dubbed MEDALIST to treat patients with low-to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndromes met the primary and key secondary endpoints.
- DOMO, INC. (NASDAQ: DOMO) gained 30 percent to close at $27.30. Domo priced its 9.2 million share IPO at $21 per share.
- Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSE: FRD) shares gained 25.43 percent to close at $8.04 following Q4 results. Friedman Industries posted Q4 earnings of $0.31 per share on sales of $43.96 million.
- Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) rose 19.72 percent to close at $53.37.
- Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQXP) gained 17.26 percent to close at $2.65 on Friday.
- ASV Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ASV) gained 15.8 percent to close at $5.79
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) jumped 15.16 percent to close at $169.96 after the company disclosed that Health Canada has approved its PrSYMDEKO.
- TRICIDA, INC. (NASDAQ: TCDA) climbed 15 percent to close at $29.90. Tricida priced its 11.7 million share IPO at $19 per share.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) gained 14.14 percent to close at $5.65.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ: PME) gained 14.13 percent to close at $3.23.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) jumped 12.54 percent to close at $33.65.
- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) jumped 12.47 percent to close at $52.75 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) rose 12.27 percent to close at $3.66.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) climbed 11.97 percent to close at $8.23 on Friday.
- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) jumped 11.84 percent to close at $23.89
- NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) shares gained 11.13 percent to close at $79.68 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and announced a new $15 billion buyback plan.
- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) rose 8.10 percent to close at $2.27.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) rose 7.33 percent to close at $27.24 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Thursday.
- Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM) rose 4.78 percent to close at $9.20 after the company disclosed that it has received the FDA approval for Qbrexza cloth to treat primary axillary hyperhidrosis.
- GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) rose 4.72 percent to close at $27.09 on Friday after dropping 16.22 percent on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded GMS from Outperform to Strong Buy.
Losers
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) shares dipped 51.38 percent to close at $0.249 on Friday. InspireMD priced its 33.33 million unit offering at $0.30 per unit.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) declined 40.72 percent to close at $3.80 on Friday after declining 15.32 percent on Thursday.
- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) shares fell 33.11 percent to close at $22.59 on Friday.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) shares dropped 31.61 percent to close at $3.18.
- China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: CLDC) shares dropped 24.75 percent to close at $3.01 on Friday.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares fell 12.45 percent to close at $4.08 on Friday after declining 2.92 percent on Thursday.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares fell 12.38 percent to close at $1.84 after reporting pricing of common stock offering.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) slipped 11.38 percent to close at $4.36.
- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) fell 11.05 percent to close at $3.38. Profire Energy priced its 7.5 million share secondary offering at $3.25 per share.
- China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) shares fell 10.7 percent to close at $2.17.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) shares declined 10.51 percent to close at $3.32 after the company reported pricing of senior secured notes due 2024.
- CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) dropped 10.31 percent to close at $2.00.
- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) shares declined 10.08 percent to close at $25.86 on Friday.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) fell 9.67 percent to close at $2.71
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) shares dropped 9.58 percent to close at $96.51. SYNNEX reported upbeat results for its second quarter and announced plans to acquire Convergys Corp in a $2.43 billion transaction.
- Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE: TEO) shares fell 9.4 percent to close at $17.74.
- Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) shares fell 9.25 percent to close at $3.63 on Friday after declining 78.01 percent on Thursday.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) declined 9.09 percent to close at $3.10. Astrotech reported changes to its board of directors.
- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) shares fell 5.79 percent to close at $218.87 after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
Posted-In: Friday's Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.