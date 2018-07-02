Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2018 4:02am   Comments
  • The PMI manufacturing index for June is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
  • The ISM manufacturing index for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on construction spending for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 4-week bills at 1:00 p.m. ET.

