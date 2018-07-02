Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The PMI manufacturing index for June is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- The ISM manufacturing index for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on construction spending for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 4-week bills at 1:00 p.m. ET.
