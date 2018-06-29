Cerebri AI, a platform to evaluate consumer engagement, closed a Series A funding round Thursday.

What Happened

The $5-million funding round boosts Cerebri's lifetime fundraising total to $10 million. M12 — Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)’s venture fund — led WorldQuant Ventures, Leawood Venture Capital and the University of Texas Horizon Fund in contributions.

Why It’s Important

Cerebri AI works with multiple Fortune 500 companies, including three of the world’s top 10 automakers and two financial services giants. The company said its newest product is intended to bolster client customer retention and drive revenue growth.

"We see an innovation opportunity for enterprises to use real-time customer data to curate better experiences and outcomes for their most valued relationships," Elliott Robinson, partner at M12, said in a press release.

What’s Next

The latest round will help support the launch of Cerebri Values system, a patent-pending product that uses machine learning to gauge customer loyalty and predict next best steps for engagement. The system hits the market Friday after two years of development.

"Cerebri has created a product that is fundamentally changing how customer-facing sales and success professionals can analyze the customer journey,” Robinson said. “By enabling companies to follow an individual customer across the various touchpoints within the enterprise, Cerebri has proven they're able to improve customer experiences and generate revenue lift."

