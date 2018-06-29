Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) stock was trading higher by 3 percent early Friday morning likely in reaction to Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE)'s strong earnings report. Foot Locker is a key retail partner for Nike products and likely moved higher as Nike showed sales growth in the U.S. market in its fiscal fourth quarter.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GEMP) soared more than 150 percent after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on treating cardiometabolic disorders announced encouraging results from a clinical study. The company said its Gemcabene therapy achieved its primary endpoint in a phase 2b study of significantly lowering triglyceride levels in patients compared to those who were treated with a placebo.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) was trading lower by around 4 percent in reaction to a mixed first-quarter earnings report. The parent company behind multiple alcohol brands said it earned $2.20 per share in the first quarter on revenue of $2.047 billion versus expectations of $2.45 per share and $2.04 billion. The company did raise its fiscal 2019 EPS outlook from a range of $9.38 to $9.68 to a new range of $10.93 to $11.23 per share.

Scana Corporation (NYSE: SCG) was trading flat despite some support from a Street analyst. Mizuho upgraded the energy-based holding company's stock from Neutral to Buy.

A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ: SHLM) was trading flat but could see increased volatility. The international supplier of high-performance plastic compounds is scheduled to report its fiscal third-quarter earnings report Monday.

