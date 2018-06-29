Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Data on personal income and consumer spending for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while the Chicago PMI for June is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 83 points to 24,303.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 6.75 points to 2,726.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 19.50 points to 7,082.00.

Oil prices traded mixed as Brent crude futures rose 1.27 percent to trade at $78.84 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.29 percent to trade at $73.24 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.83 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.93 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 1.01 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.62 percent, while French CAC 40 Index climbed 1.13 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.15 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 1.61 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index jumped 2.17 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 1.10 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Jefferies downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $85 to $65..

Walgreens shares rose 0.85 percent to $60.21 in pre-market trading.

