48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) shares jumped 63.41 percent to close at $27.78. Neurostimulation device maker Neuronetics priced its IPO of 5.5 million shares at $17 per share.
- Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) climbed 36.84 percent to close at $26.00. Tricida priced its 11.7 million share IPO at $19 per share.
- BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) shares rose 29.41 percent to close at $22.00. BJ's Wholesale Club priced its 37.5 million share IPO at $17 per share.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) gained 22.54 percent to close at $1.74 on Thursday after Realty Advisors disclosed a new 2.81 percent stake in the company.
- Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) shares rose 17.61 percent to close at $40.93 following Q2 results. Benchmark upgraded Progress Software from Sell to Hold.
- Naked Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares rose 16.14 percent to close at $6.62.
- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) climbed 15.14 percent to close at $33.77 on Thursday.
- The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) gained 13.92 percent to close at $303.29 after the company disclosed that its board has unanimously approved plans to explore possible spinoff. The company plans to separate sports businesses from live entertainment units to create 2 publicly-traded companies.
- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) jumped 13.58 percent to close at $38.55 on Thursday.
- Energy Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: UUUU) surged 13.33 percent to close at $2.33.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) rose 13.1 percent to close at $2.85.
- Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFGN) surged 12.94 percent to close at $9.60 after the company reported pricing of offering of common stock.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) gained 12.66 percent to close at $48.67 following Q1 earnings.
- Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) gained 10.6 percent to close at $6.415.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) climbed 10.18 percent to close at $3.03 on Thursday.
- Cavium Inc (NASDAQ: CAVM) rose 9.77 percent to close at $87.22. Marvell Technology reported receipt of Chinese regulatory approval for Cavium acquisition.
- RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) climbed 8.95 percent to close at $58.09 after announcing an agreement with Elliott Management.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares gained 8.2 percent to close at $21.77 after the company reported receipt of Chinese regulatory approval for Cavium acquisition.
- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) gained 5.34 percent to close at $22.70 as the company raised its Q2 guidance.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) rose 4.74 percent to close at $3.98. On Wednesday, Zosano Pharma issued a mid-day press release highlighting added analysis from ZOTRIP study will be present at AHS meeting. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Zosano Pharma with a Buy rating and a $19 price target.
Losers
- Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) shares tumbled 78.01 percent to close at $4.00 on Thursday after the company announced plans to discontinue its Phase 2 trial of ASN100.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) shares declined 29.79 percent to close at $4.95.
- Differential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DFBG) fell 26.61 percent to close at $4.00. Differential Brands Group shares jumped over 500 percent Wednesday following deal to buy majority of North American unit of Global Brands Group for $1.38 billion.
- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) dropped 21.5 percent to close at $6.28. Entera Bio priced its 1.4 million share IPO at $8 per share.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) shares tumbled 19 percent to close at $2.43 after the company reported weak sales for its first quarter. Comps were down 8.2 percent in the quarter. The company sees comps down 6-7 percent in the second quarter.
- Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KERX) fell 18.97 percent to close at $3.63. Akebia Theraepeutics and Kerx Biopharma announced plans to merge.
- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) shares dropped 17.39 percent to close at $3.80 after the company issued weak revenue forecast for the second quarter.
- ASV Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ASV) fell 16.53 percent to close at $5.00.
- GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) dropped 16.22 percent to close at $25.87 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) fell 16.1 percent to close at $4.90. BTIG Research downgraded Transenterix from Buy to Neutral.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) dropped 16.08 percent to close at $1.20. Medigus announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split effective July 13, 2018.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares dropped 15.32 percent to close at $6.41.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) declined 14.98 percent to close at $2.61.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) shares fell 14.5 percent to close at $15.80 on Thursday.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) dropped 13.53 percent to close at $3.90.
- Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) dropped 12.25 percent to close at $5.265.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares fell 11.84 percent to close at $7.15.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) shares declined 11.59 percent to close at $5.24.
- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) slipped 11.54 percent to close at $4.60 on Thursday.
- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares fell 11.39 percent to close at $2.10 on Thursday after climbing 659.62 percent on Wednesday.
- TRANSLATE BIO, INC. (NASDAQ: TBIO) fell 11.38 percent to close at $11.52. Translate Bio priced its upsized 9.35 million-share IPO at $13 per share.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) shares gained 11.11 percent to close at $10.00.
- Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASCMA) fell 10.97 percent to close at $2.76.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) declined 10 percent to close at $2.25 on Thursday.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) fell 9.9 percent to $59.70 after Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) struck a blow Thursday with its acquisition of PillPack, an online pharmacy. Walgreens reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) dropped 9.83 percent to close at $9.36. Akebia Theraepeutics and Kerx Biopharma announced plans to merge.
- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) declined 6.74 percent to close at $18.00. Stephens & Co. downgraded Green Plains from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) fell 6.12 percent to close at $135.80. McKesson expects Q1 earnings of $2.85 to $2.95 per share.
