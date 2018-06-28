40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) jumped 81.69 percent to $2.58 after Realty Advisors disclosed a new 2.81 percent stake in the company.
- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) shares shot up 47 percent to $25.02. Neurostimulation device maker Neuronetics priced its IPO of 5.5 million shares at $17 per share.
- Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) gained 45.58 percent to $27.66. Tricida priced its 11.7 million share IPO at $19 per share.
- BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) shares gained 27.8 percent to $21.73. BJ's Wholesale Club priced its 37.5 million share IPO at $17 per share.
- Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) shares jumped 17.5 percent to $40.89 following Q2 results. Benchmark upgraded Progress Software from Sell to Hold.
- Everquote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) climbed 16.3 percent to $20.94. EverQuote priced its 4.68 million share IPO at $18 per share.
- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares gained 13.4 percent to $2.69 after climbing 659.62 percent on Wednesday.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) rose 11.9 percent to $48.34 following Q1 earnings.
- The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) rose 10.4 percent to $293.93 after the company disclosed that its board has unanimously approved plans to explore possible spinoff. The company plans to separate sports businesses from live entertainment units to create 2 publicly-traded companies.
- Cavium Inc (NASDAQ: CAVM) rose 9.1 percent to $86.69. Marvell Technology reported receipt of Chinese regulatory approval for Cavium acquisition.
- RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) gained 8.8 percent to $58.025 after announcing an agreement with Elliott Management.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) gained 8.2 percent to $4.1882.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) rose 7.9 percent to $4.10. On Wednesday, Zosano Pharma issued a mid-day press release highlighting added analysis from ZOTRIP study will be present at AHS meeting. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Zosano Pharma with a Buy rating and a $19 price target.
- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) climbed 7.4 percent to $23.15 as the company raised its Q2 guidance.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) rose 7.2 percent to $16.18.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares gained 7.1 percent to $21.5375 after the company reported receipt of Chinese regulatory approval for Cavium acquisition.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) shares dipped 74.6 percent to $4.62 after the company announced plans to discontinue its Phase 2 trial of ASN100.
- Differential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DFBG) dropped 33 percent to $3.651. Differential Brands Group shares jumped over 500 percent Wednesday following deal to buy majority of North American unit of Global Brands Group for $1.38 billion.
- Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KERX) dropped 23.9 percent to $3.4099. Akebia Theraepeutics and Kerx Biopharma announced plans to merge.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) shares dropped 23.4 percent to $5.40.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) fell 23.1 percent to $7.99. Akebia Theraepeutics and Kerx Biopharma announced plans to merge.
- GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) fell 22.2 percent to $24.03 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) shares declined 19.1 percent to $2.4283 after the company reported weak sales for its first quarter. Comps were down 8.2 percent in the quarter. The company sees comps down 6-7 percent in the second quarter.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares declined 18.4 percent to $6.62.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) dropped 18.2 percent to $2.05.
- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) fell 13.8 percent to $6.90. Entera Bio priced its 1.4 million share IPO at $8 per share.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) fell 13.7 percent to $1.2347. Medigus announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split effective July 13, 2018.
- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) shares dipped 13.1 percent to $4.00 after the company issued weak revenue forecast for the second quarter.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares fell 13.1 percent to $6.58.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) dropped 12.6 percent to $5.10. BTIG Research downgraded Transenterix from Buy to Neutral.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) shares declined 12.4 percent to $8.50.
- TRANSLATE BIO, INC. (NASDAQ: TBIO) dropped 11.4 percent to $11.52. Translate Bio priced its upsized 9.35 million-share IPO at $13 per share.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) shares dipped 10.2 percent to $4.06.
- Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASCMA) slipped 10.1 percent to $2.79.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) tumbled 9.6 percent to $59.8975 after Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) struck a blow Thursday with its acquisition of PillPack, an online pharmacy. Walgreens reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday.
- Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) fell 9.5 percent to $5.43.
- Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE: ATV) dropped 9.5 percent to $14.0301.
- Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) fell 9.3 percent to $1.96.
- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) declined 8.1 percent to $17.75. Stephens & Co. downgraded Green Plains from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) fell 6.4 percent to $135.48. McKesson expects Q1 earnings of $2.85 to $2.95 per share.
Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.