Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of GDP Report

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2018 7:32am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of GDP Report
Related SPY
Trump Softens Stance On China Technology Crackdown
The Market In 5 Minutes: Durable Goods, Benchmark Rate, Tesla's Pickup Truck And More
Second Round Of Bank Stress Tests, Q1 GDP Expected To Show 2.2% Growth (Seeking Alpha)
Related DIA
Trump Softens Stance On China Technology Crackdown
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Ahead Of Economic Reports
2018 Global Market Outlook - Q3 Update: Trade-War Tightrope (Seeking Alpha)

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Gross Domestic Product report and data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for June will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET. St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is set to speak in St. Louis at 10:45 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 42 points to 24,177.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 5.50 points to 2,710.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 15 points to 7,013.00.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.55 percent to trade at $78.05 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.15 percent to trade at $72.87 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

 

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.53 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.45 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.73 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.01 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.29 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.01 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.50 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.93 percent and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.51 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Jefferies upgraded The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) from Hold to Buy.

Madison Square Garden shares fell 2 percent to close at $266.23 on Wednesday.

Breaking news

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday.

    •  

  • Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) posted upbeat earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY2018 earnings guidance.

    •  

  • McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fiscal second quarter.

    •  

  • Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) reported weak sales for its first quarter. Comps were down 8.2 percent in the quarter. The company sees comps down 6-7 percent in the second quarter.

    •  

 

 

 

Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets JefferiesNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIA + ACN)

8 Stocks To Watch For June 28, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For June 28, 2018
Trump Softens Stance On China Technology Crackdown
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Ahead Of Economic Reports
Trade Worries Still Weigh On Market A Day After Rout
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Economic Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SPY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.