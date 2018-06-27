5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares are up 13 percent. Earlier in the day, the company issued a mid-day press release highlighting added analysis from ZOTRIP study will be present at AHS meeting.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BCLI) shares are up 9 percent. On Tuesday, the company said it won’t provide ALS Stem CEll treatment under ‘Right to Try’ Act due to failure to find a way for all patients to afford treatment.
- Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) shares are up 8 percent. The MongoDB World 2018 event concluded on Wednesday.
Losers
- Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) shares are down 15 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $(0.36), missing estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $372 million, missing estimates by $4 million. Comps were down 8.2 percent in the quarter. The company sees comps down 6-7 percent in the second quarter.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares are down 5 percent after earnings fell in-line with analyst estimates in the first quarter at 32 cents per share. Sales came in slightly ahead of estimates at $2.754 billion, beating estimates by $4 million. Comps were down 0.6 percent in the quarter.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.