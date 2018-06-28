American Water Works Company (NYSE: AWK) announced that its subsidiary, Indiana American Water will invest $45 million to accomplish a major upgrade of the company's water treatment facility on Richmond's northeast side.

The new project will involve construction of a new high-quality water treatment plant, which will meet the most stringent water quality standards and replace Indiana American Water's old treatment plant located near Middlefork Reservoir on the city's northeast side.

Project Details

Indiana American Water's new water treatment plant will make use of the ultraviolet disinfection (UV) process to treat water, for meeting the stringent water-quality regulations associated with the Environmental Protection Agency's Long Term 2 Enhanced Surface Water Treatment Rule.

The Richmond treatment plant uses both surface water and ground water as its source of supply. Moreover, the usage of UV disinfection provides an additional layer of protection against chlorine-resistant pathogens and microorganisms that could be present in the surface water sources.

In addition to replacing the old treatment plant, this project will also involve the construction of a 20-inch transmission main to transport water from the company's Main Station site for treatment at the new Middlefork facility and replacement of a pumping station on the city's east side.

