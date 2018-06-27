Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Medigus Ltd (NASDAQ: MDGS) stock was trading higher by more than 40 percent early Wednesday morning in reaction to a new development agreement. The medical device company will develop and manufacture an integrated visualization device based on its micro ScoutCam for A.M. Surgical to use in endoscopic procedures. It should be noted Medigus is a low float stock and could see extreme volatility and price movements.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) was trading higher by more than 10 percent after announcing a five-year renewal of "Raw" with USA Network and a new five-year agreement to bring "SmackDown" to Fox Sports in 2019.

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) was trading higher by more than 30 percent after announcing encouraging phase 2/3 data. The biopharmaceutical company that focuses on alleviating pruritus and pain said a 1.0 mcg/kg dose of its I.V. CR845 demonstrated statistically significant reductions in pain intensity compared to placebo at all pre-specified post-operative periods.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RKDA) was trading higher by more than 25 percent after announcing a new partnership. The agricultural food ingredient company said it reached an agreement with Farmer's Business Network to distribute Arcadia's identity-preserved GoodWheat seeds to growers in its network.

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) was trading lower by around 5 percent ahead of Wednesday's open after announcing a multi-billion acquisition. The packaged food company reached an agreement to acquire Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE: PF) for $8.1 billion or $10.9 billion including debt.

