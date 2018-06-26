5 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Gainers

Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) shares are up 28 percent after reporting a first quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 25 cents per share, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $112 million, beating estimates by $8 million.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) share are up 6.5 percent. The company announced it has secured a multi-year media rights deal with USA Network and Fox Sports, confirming speculation in recent months. WWE also said it sees FY2019 adj. OIBDA of at least $200 million.

Losers

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) shares are down 10 percent after saying it will begin process performance qualification runs at commercial scale level for AT-GAA.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) shares are down 7 percent after announcing a secondary public offering of 5 million common shares.

Sonic Corporation (NASDAQ: SONC) shares are down 7 percent despite reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 52 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $118 million, missing estimates by over $300,000. Comps were down 0.2 percent in the quarter.