Telefonica SA (NYSE: TEF) recently secured the television rights to screen the premier division football matches of Spain for the next three seasons till 2022 for €980 million ($1.15 billion) per season. The package will offer the company direct control over the domestic TV rights for all matches of La Liga (men's top professional football division of the Spanish football league system), strengthening its position in the market as a leading provider of premium content.

Telefonica will showcase its leading brand in the country, Movistar, while screening the matches. Movistar has long been associated with various sporting events in the country and associated regions. By promoting Spain's premier division soccer matches that feature celebrated teams like Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, and icons like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the company aims to boost its Movistar+ pay-TV service.

While gaining the television rights in the auction, Telefonica outbid rivals like Mediapro, a multimedia communications group in Spain. Mediapro was only able to secure the television rights for highlights and broadcasts in public spaces, such as bars and restaurants. Per the La Liga sources, total cost for the packages of TV rights was €3.4 billion.

