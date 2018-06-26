Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) stock was trading higher by more than 40 percent early Tuesday morning. The clinical-stage pharmaceutical company said its product candidate cytisine, an aid to smoking cessation, realized positive results from a series of drug metabolism. This suggests cytisine may be administered with other medications without the need to modify the dose of the co-administered drug.

Ability Inc (NASDAQ: ABIL) was trading lower by 8 percent after closing higher by nearly 100 percent Monday. The low-float, nano-cap Israel-based provider of innovative tactical communications intelligence solutions saw its stock surge on no notable news. Investors and traders are cautioned to watch for technical indicators, profit taking and other activities that could notably move the stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) was trading higher by more than 15 percent in reaction to a Bloomberg report suggesting the company may be exploring a sale of itself.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE) was trading higher by more than 40 percent. The provider of local news and information, and a major platform for advertising said it reached an agreement to manage Berkshire Hathaway's newspaper and digital operations in 30 markets.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) was trading higher by more than 6 percent after the conglomerate giant announced an update to its business structure. The company said it will spin off its health care business in addition to separating its ownership in Baker Hughes. The move will better position management to focus on its aviation, power and renewable energy business.

