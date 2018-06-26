44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares jumped 103.9 percent to close at $5.75 on Monday.
- Xerium Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: XRM) shares surged 100.15 percent to close at $13.23 after Austria’s Andritz announced plans to buy the company for $833 million in a cash deal.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares gained 98.41 percent to close at $10.00 on Monday.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares rose 39.48 percent to close at $18.76. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has been added as a member of the broad-market Russell 3000®,, 2000® and Microcap® Indexes.
- TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) shares gained 34.44 percent to close at $6.05 on Monday.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) shares climbed 33.79 percent to close at $3.92.
- Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE: ATV) jumped 31.33 percent to close at $20.54.
- Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFGN) rose 26.8 percent to close at $8.99. Zafgen disclosed positive full results in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of ZGN-1061 in patients with difficult-to-control type 2 diabetes at the ADA 2018. Zafgen will join the Russell 3000® Index, effective after the US market opens on June 25, 2018.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) rose 18.39 percent to close at $9.98.
- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) shares gained 18.23 percent to close at $19.00.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) shares rose 18.03 percent to close at $7.20.
- Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) rose 16.02 percent to close at $14.85 following announcement of $3.6 billion merger agreement with Raycom.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) gained 13.69 percent to close at $8.22.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) climbed 13.49 percent to close at $10.18 on Monday.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) rose 13.38 percent to close at $1.61 after the company disclosed that ENABLE study data presented at the Annual ADA meeting reported that patients with Type 2 diabetes who switched to V-go had significant improvement in blood glucose and used less insulin.
- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT) gained 12.75 percent to close at $9.20.
- Smartsheet Inc. (NASDAQ: SMAR) rose 10.74 percent to close at $26.92.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) shares climbed 9.86 percent to close at $12.26 on Monday.
- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) gained 9.4 percent to close at $42.23 on Monday after rising 3.04 percent on Friday.
Losers
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK) shares dropped 43.83 percent to close at $5.14 on Monday after management discontinued the development of MM-141. The drug’s Phase 2 trial for MM-141 in front-line metastatic pancreatic cancer did not meet primary or secondary endpoints.
- Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPHS) shares tumbled 40.27 percent to close at $2.24 on Monday after the company disclosed that it would cease secondary dosing of topsalysin following patient death on same day as 2nd administration.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: COOL) shares declined 27.34 percent to close at $28.14. PolarityTE has been added to the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) fell 21.65 percent to close at $6.19. LiveXLive Media has been added to the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, the broad-market Russell 3000® Index and the Russell Microcap®.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) fell 17.52 percent to close at $3.06.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares declined 15.82 percent to close at $3.30 on Monday.
- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) shares dropped 15.77 percent to close at $2.51 on Monday after rising 49.00 percent on Friday.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) fell 15.03 percent to close at $10.06.
- ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) slipped 14.34 percent to close at $2.21 on Monday.
- MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO) fell 14.03 percent to close at $19.00.
- MYnd Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYND) dropped 12.68 percent to close at $1.79.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) shares declined 12.39 percent to close at $11.67. CLPS reported a strategic investment in Lihong Financial Information Services Co., Ltd.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) fell 12.16 percent to close at $31.49.
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) declined 12.07 percent to close at $12.31 on Monday.
- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) dropped 11.7 percent to close at $26.49.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) declined 10.65 percent to close at $2.77.
- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) shares dropped 10.47 percent to close at $15.40.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) shares dropped 9.96 percent to close at $54.76.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) declined 9.52 percent to close at $11.97.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) shares fell 9.4 percent to close at $32.88 on Monday after declining 6.54 percent on Friday.
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) declined 9.08 percent to close at $24.83. Longbow Research downgraded Allegheny Technologies from Buy to Neutral.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) fell 8.74 percent to close at $3.55.
- Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 7.85 percent to close at $58.54. Carnival reported better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal second quarter, but lowered its outlook for the full year.
- First United Corporation (NASDAQ: FUNC) shares fell 6.22 percent to close at $21.10 on Monday after dropping 3.43 percent on Friday.
- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) dropped 4.33 percent to close at $76.72. Buckingham downgraded CarMax from Buy to Neutral.
Posted-In: Losers Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.