36 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares surged 111.9 percent to $5.975.
- Xerium Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: XRM) shares jumped 100.2 percent to $13.23 after Austria’s Andritz announced plans to buy the company for $833 million in a cash deal.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares rose 47.4 percent to $7.4299.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) shares gained 32.1 percent to $8.0533.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) gained 31.7 percent to $1.87 after the company disclosed that ENABLE study data presented at the Annual ADA meeting reported that patients with Type 2 diabetes who switched to V-go had significant improvement in blood glucose and used less insulin.
- Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE: ATV) climbed 31.5 percent to $20.56.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) shares gained 30.7 percent to $3.83.
- TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) shares rose 26.7 percent to $5.70.
- Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFGN) jumped 12.5 percent to $7.975. Zafgen disclosed positive full results in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of ZGN-1061 in patients with difficult-to-control type 2 diabetes at the ADA 2018. Zafgen will join the Russell 3000® Index, effective after the US market opens on June 25, 2018.
- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT) rose 11.4 percent to $9.09.
- Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: CMT) gained 11 percent to $15.23.
- Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) climbed 10.2 percent to $14.10 following announcement of $3.6 billion merger agreement with Raycom.
- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) rose 9.5 percent to $42.27 after gaining 3.04 percent on Friday.
- Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE: DLA) shares surged 8.2 percent to $19.74.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares gained 7.8 percent to $14.50. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has been added as a member of the broad-market Russell 3000®,, 2000® and Microcap® Indexes.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) shares climbed 7.7 percent to $3.80. Avid Bioservices, has been added to the Russell 3000® Index and Russell 2000® Index. Janney Capital initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices with a Buy rating.
Losers
- Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPHS) shares dipped 40.5 percent to $2.2321 after the company disclosed that it would cease secondary dosing of topsalysin following patient death on same day as 2nd administration.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK) fell 37.1 percent to $5.76 after management discontinued the development of MM-141. The drug’s Phase 2 trial for MM-141 in front-line metastatic pancreatic cancer did not meet primary or secondary endpoints.
- ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) declined 27.9 percent to $12.95 after the company announced plans to focus on development of eryaspase in solid tumors and ceases development in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) dropped 14.6 percent to $6.75. LiveXLive Media has been added to the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, the broad-market Russell 3000® Index and the Russell Microcap®.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) slipped 13.8 percent to $2.6714.
- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) shares fell 13.1 percent to $2.59 in pre-market trading after rising 49.00 percent on Friday.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) fell 12.9 percent to $3.39.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: COOL) shares dropped 12.8 percent to $33.78. PolarityTE has been added to the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes.
- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) fell 12.8 percent to $26.17.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) dropped 12.2 percent to $2.0725.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) declined 10.5 percent to $11.845.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) shares fell 10.2 percent to $54.62.
- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) shares dropped 10.2 percent to $15.45.
- Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 10.1 percent to $57.12. Carnival reported better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal second quarter, but lowered its outlook for the full year.
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) declined 8.3 percent to $25.04. Longbow Research downgraded Allegheny Technologies from Buy to Neutral.
- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) shares tumbled 8.3 percent to $8.4833. Eastside Distilling joins the Russell Microcap® Index, effective immediately after the NASDAQ market opens for trading today.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) shares fell 8 percent to $33.39 after declining 6.54 percent on Friday.
- First United Corporation (NASDAQ: FUNC) shares fell 7.6 percent to $20.80 after dropping 3.43 percent on Friday.
- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) shares fell 5.1 percent to $11.13 after the company reported resignation of its COO.
- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) dropped 4.8 percent to $76.35. Buckingham downgraded CarMax from Buy to Neutral.
