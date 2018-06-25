IN THE NEWS

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 119 points higher on Friday at 24,580, putting an end to what threatened to be the index’s longest losing streak in 40 years: Link

Index provider FTSE Russell finalized its annual index reconstitution Friday, making for brisk trading activity as well as some changes for some well-known exchange traded funds: Link

The U.S. Treasury Department is drafting curbs that would block firms with at least 25 percent Chinese ownership from buying U.S. companies with “industrially significant technology,” a government official briefed on the matter said on Sunday: Link

General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) is nearing a deal to sell a unit that makes large industrial engines to private-equity firm Advent International for $3 billion or more, people familiar with the matter said, a move that would bring in needed cash for the struggling conglomerate: Link $

There was another social activism uprising in tech land this week — and this one got in Jeff Bezos’ face: Link

Chris White wants to drag corporate-bond trading into the 21st century. Or at least the late 20th century: Link $

Investors have seen the peak of the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield this year as brewing trade tensions and a stronger dollar curb its advance, according to Morgan Stanley: Link $

ECONOMIC DATA

The new home sales report for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for June is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Atlantic upgrades Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) from Neutral to Overweight

(NASDAQ: MSFT) from Neutral to Overweight Morgan Stanley upgrades Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight

(NYSE: CIEN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight Morgan Stanley downgrades Estee Lauder (NYSE: EL) from Overweight to Equal-Weight

(NYSE: EL) from Overweight to Equal-Weight Pivotal downgrades Kroger (NYSE: KR) from Buy to Hold

